HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday confirmed the life imprisonment awarded by a family court in Rajamahendravaram to stalker Matta Rajesh for killing the parents of a girl who spurned him.

On Sept 17, 2009, Rajesh had attacked Anusha with a knife for refusing his love. He stabbed her parents Srinivas and Satyavathi when they tried to rescue their daughter after her throat was slashed by Rajesh. The parents died on the spot while their daughter survived the attack. On January 31, 2011, the family court of Rajamahendravaram convicted Rajesh and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Aggrieved with the same, he filed an appeal before the High Court challenging his conviction.