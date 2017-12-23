GUNTUR: The prestigious Indian Economic Association (IEA) centenary conference would conduct a special session on AP State. There will be five sessions with five themes and a special session on the economy of Andhra Pradesh in the IEA conference. Professors K Madhu Babu and N Sanjeeva Rao of ANU are the convener and co-convener of the special session on AP.

The first theme is ‘Pace and pattern of development’ with sub-themes on seven decades of India’s growth experience, Indian economy: Growth and development interface India’s resource consumption and issues related to development and environment.The ‘Monetary and fiscal issues in development process’ is the second theme with sub-themes on monetary and fiscal policies for sustainable growth, the role of fiscal and monetary policies in the stabilisation of economic policies, sound legal system and GST.

The third theme is ‘India and external world’ with sub-themes on India and external trade, India’s domestic trade, issues in financial deregulation and capital account liberalisation and India’s bilateral and regional relations.

The fourth theme is ‘Issues in distribution’ with sub-themes on issues related to growth, employment labour market, growth inequality and poverty, social mobility issues and issues related to access to education and health and social protection policies.

The fifth theme is ‘Sectoral performance in agriculture, manufacturing and service sector’ with sub-themes on agriculture manufacturing and services sector and India’s GDP, structural transformation: How did we manage the sectoral shift in agricultural manufacturing and service sectors, sectoral linkages and growth prospects and sectoral patterns of productivity.

