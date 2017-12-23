HYDERABAD: A day after a 22-year-old woman was set afire in full public view, a 32-year-old man, working in US-based MNC in the city, was hacked to death by a four-member gang near the Malkajgiri Court here on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Chander Yamjala. Nearly five hours after the murder, the assailants, who included two brothers-in-law of Chander surrendered before the Nerdmet police and claimed responsibility for the murder.

The deceased was attacked with daggers by the assailants in front of his parents while he was going towards his car, parked two lanes away, after coming out of the Malkajgiri family court after appearing in a trial against him. He was being tried in a domestic violence case filed by his in-laws at the court. “We have registered cases against the four under Section 302. We are awaiting postmortem report,” said P Nagaraju, sub-inspector, Neredmet.

The incident took place at around 11 a.m, on Friday morning when the deceased was approaching his car, two lanes behind the Malkajgiri Court Complex, with his parents.