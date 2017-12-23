VISAKHAPATNAM: A RTC employee was found dead at Parawada area late Thursday night. The family members of the person allege that his brothers had planned and eliminated him over a land dispute.

The deceased has been identified as K Pydaiah Naidu (52), the RTC employee of Gajuwaka depot and resident of Parawada

According to sources, Pydaiah Naidu was returning from duty on Thursday night, when he was stopped by unidentified miscreants, who murdered him near Tagore layout area. Family members alleged that he had disputes with his brothers over a land dispute for the last few years and they bumped him off. Police rushed to the spot along with dogs squad on Friday morning. Sources said that the victim is survived by a son and a daughter. A case has been registered and investigation in on.