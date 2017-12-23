HYDERABAD: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run four special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati and Hyderabad-Kakinada port.Hyderabad-Tirupati-Hyderabad Special Trains (2 services): Train 07441 Hyderabad-Tirupati special train will depart Hyderabad at 18:00 hrs on December 27 ( Wednesday) and arrive Tirupati at 07:00 hrs on the next day. In the return direction, Train 07442 Tirupati-Hyderabad special train will depart Tirupati at 14:15 hrs on December 28 (Thursday) and arrive Hyderabad at 04:30 hrs on the next day. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

Hyderabad - Kakinada port - Hyderabad Special Trains (2 services): Train 07447 Hyderabad - Kakinada Port special train will depart Hyderabad at 18:50 hrs on December 29 (Friday) arrive/depart Secunderabad at 19:15/19:20 hrs and arrive Kakinada port at 05:45 hrs on the next day.

In the return direction, Train 07448 Kakinada Port - Hyderabad special train will depart Kakinada Port at 17:55 hrs on December 30 (Saturday) arrive/depart Secunderabad at 06:00/06:05 hrs on the next day and arrive Hyderabad at 06:30 hrs. To clear extra rush of Passengers, 18 special trains will be run between Kacheguda-Kakinada Port and Santragachi-Chennai Central.

Kacheguda-Kakinada Port-Kacheguda Special Trains (2 services) : Train 07452 Kacheguda-Kakinada Port special train will depart Kacheguda at 19:50 hrs on December 23 (Saturday) and arrive Kakinada Port at 06:00 hrs on the next day. In the return direction, Train 07453 Kakinada Port-Kacheguda special train will depart Kakinada Port at 20:00 hrs on December 25 (Monday) and arrive Kacheguda at 07:00 hrs on the next day.

SCR achieves another milestone

Hyderabad: Rail Nilayam, Zonal Headquarters Office of South Central Railway has become the first fully LED lit Zonal Headquarters Office Building on Indian Railways, marking another major mile stone in the Endeavour of SCR towards Energy Conservation. SCR general manager, Vinod Kumar Yadav appreciated the electrical department of Zone and Hyderabad division for this achievement. The achievement has been attained by replacing 3,048 conventional light fittings with energy efficient LED lights. This initiative is anticipated to ensure savings of around 1.33 lakh units per annum.