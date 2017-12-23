GUNTUR: In a humanitarian gesture, Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasad Rao saved an epileptic person with the help of personal security, police and forest department officials atop Kotappakonda at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Friday.

The Speaker, along with the officials, went to Kotappakonda to inspect the development works atop the hill.During that time, the Speaker noticed a person falling into the gorge due to epileptic seizure. He immediately alerted the police and others, who rescued the person and shifted him to government hospital in Narasaraopet.

According to Narasaraopet Rural CI B Prabhakar, Vemulaiah (25), a construction worker went to answer nature’s call on the edge of the hill top, but fell into a 100-feet gorge due to epileptic seizure.