TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials have inspected all the arrangements at Tirumala in view of Vaikuntha Ekadasi and New Year. Tirumala Joint Executive Officer KS Sreenivasa Raju and Tirupati Urban SP Abhishek Mohanty also inspected security arrangements at Tirumala on Friday to thwart any untoward incident.

As this time, the year-end rush is coupled with auspicious days like Vaikuntha Ekadasi on December 29 and Dwadasi on Dec 30, the TTD has fully geared up to meet the pilgrim rush.The TTD has cancelled all Arjitha Sevas from December 28 to January 1. As Vaikuntha Ekadasi falls on Friday, with special Dhanurmasa Pujas and Abhisheka Kainkaryams, Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam is reduced by four hours. Darshan for VIPs will commence at 5:30 am and for common devotees after 8 am on December 29.

As over one lakh pilgrims are expected to throng Tirumala, the TTD has made elaborate queue arrangements for the devotees to ensure hassle-free darshan for all. It has urged VIPs to co-operate with the temple management in the larger interests of the pilgrims.

Accommodation, tickets for VIPs

For ministers and constitutional dignitaries, two rooms will be provided and not more than six tickets at Venkata Kala Nilayam located in Sri Padmavathi Rest House area

For MPs, MLAs and MLCs, six darshan tickets and one room will be allotted in Ramaraja Nilayam and Sita Nilayam rest houses

For All India Service officials, four tickets and one room will be allotted at Sannidhanam and for other officials at Gumble guest house

No tickets will be issued at JEO camp office at Gokulam from December 28