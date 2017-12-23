TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to propagate Vedas in both Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the first phase through Sri Venkateswara Vedic University. The propagation will be taken up in other States of the country in the next phase.

SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Pola Bhaskar, who conducted a high-level meeting here on Friday, instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the purpose. Conventions for propagation of Vedas will be held in all the district headquarters and major cities of the two States under the aegis of the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and SV Vedic University.

A special book will also be distributed at the programmes. The propagation of Vedas will be taken up in a big way by the TTD on the lines of Srinivasa Kalyanam and other devotional programmes, he said.

The meeting finalised the rules and regulations for research activities through the Centre for Veda Science Research (CVSR).