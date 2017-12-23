KADAPA: Police on Friday arrested nine red sanders smugglers, including wanted international smuggler Subhan Riyaz Pasha and his followers Nayaz Khan, Vellayan Mani and E Naga Dastagiri Reddy.

Fifty-nine red sanders logs, an Eicher van, a tempo and three cars along with nine cell phones were seized from them. The total cost of seized log and vehicles is estimated to be `1.5 crore.

According to district Superintendent of Police A Babuji, based on a tip-off, the police teams conducted raids at Amgampalle check post in B Konduru mandal, Neelapuram cross in Kalasapadu mandal, Badri crockery godown in B Konduru mandal, Kalasapadu near Proddatur town and arrested nine red sander smugglers, including most wanted international smuggler Subhan Riyaz Pasha of Karnataka.

The other arrested include Nayaz Khan, Vellayan Mani, who belong to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively, and local smugglers Eragamreddy Naga Dastagiri Reddy, Suddalapalli Abdul Khadir, Kalakada Siddhareddy, Katari Chinna Veeraiah, Kancharla Ramachandra Reddy and Akumalla Chandraiah.

The Superintendent of Police said Subhan Riyaz Pasha was a vegetable vendor in Kolar town in Karnataka. He had been smuggling red sander logs for the last six years from the area.He was an accomplice of another notorious international red sander smuggler Fayaz Sharif, who belongs to Kattigenahalli in Karnataka. According to him, Riyaz Pasha had smuggled 350 tonnes red sander from the district so far and 19 cases were registered against him.

Another smuggler Naga Dastagiri Reddy had illegally exported over 200 tonnes of red sander from the district and 48 cases were registered against him.Nayaz Khan had exported 300 tonnes of red sander illegally and 16 cases were registered against him. As many as 15 cases were registered against Vellayan Mani.Pulivendula Additional SP Krishna Rao, Mydukur DSP B R Srinivasulu, Proddatur DSP K Srinivasa Rao, CIs S Padmanabhan, U Sadashivaiah, SIs Hema Kumar, Konda Reddy Nagar Murali, Venkataramana and M Madhu were commended for their efforts.