GUNTUR: Farmers staged a road blockade on the Guntur-Kurnool Highway demanding arrest of culprits who burnt paddy crop raised in an extent of 7.5 acres at Gollapalem in Phirangipuram mandal of Guntur district in the early hours of Saturday. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded for a couple of hours due to a road blockade.The farmers said that they have taken to streets as the police have not taken any action against culprits, despite their several appeals.

They said that for the last seven years, unidentified persons have been burning paddy, cotton, chilli and other crops in their farm lands. Farm lands of one acre each belonging to farmers Koraganti Chinna, Karra Vijayalakshmi, Chukka Raja Babu and Karra Singaiah, 1.5 acres belonging to Karra John Kennedy and two acres of Korevi Alesh were burnt at Gollapalem. They lodged a complaint at the Phirangipuram police station.

The farmers called off their protest after Phirangipuram SI M Anand Rao promised to look into the issue.

