ADILABAD : The state government is likely to announce some sort of solution to the ongoing rift between Adivasis and Lambadas over reservations issue. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, after going through reports submitted by officials, is likely to announce some solution in the first week of January.

Chief Secretary SP Singh and DGP M Mahender Reddy visited Utnoor mandal centre on Saturday and reviewed the measures being taken to resolve the ongoing tussle between Adivasis and Lambadas.

The chief secretary convened a meeting with district authorities and police officials to discuss means and ways to be followed for finding a solution to the stalemate. He also met elders of both Adivasis and Lambada communities. It is learnt that in the internal review, the CS and DGP collected information from the district administration such as whether ground level officials are doing mistake in issuing ST certificates and whether the intelligence wing failed to identify the ground level situation. It also learnt that in the internal review, the district police gave power point presentation about the violent clashes that erupted a few days ago in the Agency areas. Later, CS and DGP visited Kumrambheem district and held review with the officials.

“We spoke to both officials and elders of both the communities. The talk was satisfactory. We would be finding solution shortly,” SP Singh said.DGP Mahender Reddy said law and order situation was completely under control and the situation was becoming normal. However, the community leaders especially Lambadas did not look satisfied with the meeting and said the discussions failed to find solution. Later, Adivasi leaders Siddam Bheem Rao, Attram Bhujanga Rao and others, told reporters that they were very hopeful of getting some solution through the meeting, but nothing of that sort had happened.

Adivasi leaders argued that when Lambadas were under BC and OC categories in other states how they could be included under STs in Telangana. On the other hand Lambada leader Banu Jalam Singh argued that they are enjoying benefits as per Constitution, so where was the question of illegally taking benefits.