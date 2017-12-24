HYDERABAD: Dealing a body blow to the extremists’ movement, senior leader of the Maoists Party Jinugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna reportedly surrendered before the police on Saturday along with his wife Rajitha. The 55-year-old, who hails from Torrur Mandal of Mahabubabad, is allegedly not in good health and is no longer able to play active role in party activities.

Confirming the news of their surrender, police sources said they were verifying previous criminal activities of Jampanna. After completing the process, police are likely to announce the surrender officially on Monday. Jampanna is a member of the party’s central military committee and carries a reward of `25 lakh. He was allegedly the mastermind behind the looting of armouries in Nayagarh and Koraput district of Odisha. He has been in the Maoist Party for the past 35 years.

“Though Jampanna used to work in Telangana, he was very active in Odisha in spreading the radical ideology. There are several criminal cases registered against him in various districts of Odisha. We are still trying to verify the cases booked against him by the Odisha police.

We are collecting details about Jampanna’s criminal past,’’ a senior officer said. Jampanna held a position of in-charge of Andhra Odisha Special Zonal Committee and also in-charge of the Andhra-Odisha Special Zonal Committee. He had command on party cadre in Odisha and was also an active in Kandhmal Kalahandi Division (KKBN) of Odisha state.