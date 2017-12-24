GUNTUR: A baby girl, around one-month old, was found abandoned in a Tenali bound passenger train on Saturday. The vendors found a baby crying in the compartment of a Vijayawada-Tenali passenger train and alerted the Tenali III Town police. The baby was left under a row of seats.

On receipt of information, Tenali Railway Station SI K Venkataiah informed the Women and Child Welfare Department in Guntur.The child was fed and given first aid by a medical centre. The child was then handed over to Women and Child Welfare Department for care. The railway police are searching for clues about the persons who abandoned the child.