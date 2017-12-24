VISAKHAPATNAM: At a time when politicians in the State are making charges and counter charges over the completion of the Polavaram project, a ‘Sudarshana Narasimha Homam’ was performed at the holy temple of Sri Simhachalam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on Saturday for the successful completion of the multi-core project on time. The homam was performed under the supervision of P Viswanath, “official astrologer” of the AP Endowments Department.

Vedic scholars along with temple priests rendered holy slokas and offered sacred materials in the holy fire for the successful completion of the Polavaram project as per the schedule. The religious event was started at around 6.30 am at the Devasthanam Kalyana Mandapam and finished by 8.30 am.

Later, priests distributed ‘Yagna Prasadam along with teerdham and prasadam to all the devotees present on the occasion.

After special darshan of the God, Devasthanam priests blessed the Endowments official astrologer and presented him the holy cloth (Sesha Vastram) of the God. “The Homam went very well and successfully concluded with the ‘poornaahuthi’ (complete offering) phase. Yagnakarta (organiser of the homam) expressed their immense satisfaction over the success of the event,” K Ramachandra Mohan, executive officer, Simhachalam Devasthanam, explained.