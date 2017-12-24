GUNTUR: The Guntur Rural police have come up with a novel initiative to bring a change in the mindset of rowdy-sheeters. They have designed special greeting cards to distribute the same among offenders on the occasion of New Year.Guntur Rural SP Ch V Appala Naidu has instructed police personnel to personally visit the houses of history -sheeters and distribute the greeting cards. The police will also interact with the family members of rowdy-sheeters. They will also exhort the offenders to live happily with their family members.

District Crime Records Bureau DSP G Lakshmaiah said as per the records, there are 2,500 history sheeters in rural district limits. He said that the police have already started distributing cards to rowdy-sheeters.

The Rural SP wished everyone happy Christmas and New Year.