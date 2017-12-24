GUNTUR: The State government’s ambitious Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) is faring well in Guntur district.The targeted beneficiaries of the MEPMA are the urban poor. As part of its endeavour to promote, strengthen and nurture self-sustainable institutions of the poor and through them, address all poverty issues like access to credit, financial freedom, health, disability and vulnerability, the government, through MEPMA, has introduced skill development training courses like hand embroidery, electrical house wiring, plumbing and sanitation, masonry, coir mat making, jute bag making, computer assistant, hotel management, tailoring, beauty therapy, computer hardware, tally and other computer-based training programmes.

The MEPMA wing is doing an excellent job in implementation of these programmes designed for 18-35 age groups. The training sessions in GMC area and Tenali, Bapatla, Ponnuru, Repalle, Sattenapalli, Mangalagiri, Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet, Piduguralla, Macherla, Vinukonda and Tadepalli municipalities have evoked good response with an impressive number of school dropouts and other young girls enrolling their names for this free training. Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas has imparted training to 14,533 youths in Guntur district in the last three years. As many as 21,571 self-help groups gathered these beneficiaries.