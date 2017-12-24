GUNTUR: Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao offered Rs 50,000 aid to family members of G Vemulaiah, who was undergoing treatment at the government hospital here on Saturday. The Speaker visited the government hospital and enquired about the health condition of Vemulaiah. Later, he directed the doctors to provide best medical treatment to the victim.

Vemulaiah fell into a 125-feet deep gorge atop Kotappakonda at Narasaraopet mandal in Guntur district on Friday. The Speaker who was inspecting development works at Kotappakonda, noticed the victim falling into the gorge due to sudden epileptic seizure. Kodela with the help of security and police personnel shifted the victim to Narasaraopet government hospital. Later, he was referred to government hospital in Guntur for better treatment.