NIZAMABAD: The Tirupati-Nizamabad Rayalaseema super fast express train (12793) derailed 2 km before Sirnnapally railway station on Saturday morning in Nizamabad district in Telangana. However, no casualties were reported and no one got injured in the incident. The train had recently extended up to Nizamabad from Secunderabad. When the train was expected to reach Nizamabad railway station in another 20 minutes, it derailed in the forest area near Sirnnapllay of Indlwai mandal. The passengers were panicked by the sudden sound and the dust and smoke which formed clouds around the train.

Even though they pulled the train’s chain, it continued for almost a kilometre and then suddenly came to a halt. Rail traffic was affected due to the derailment that took place in the sixth compartment from the engine of the train. Some passengers walked to the Sirnnapally railway station, while other arranged their own means of transportation to reach their destinations.

An Accident Relief Van (ARV) was sent from Nizamabad to the spot. Two other ARVs also reached the place of incident from Nanded and Secunderabad.Few passenger trains and several express trains were cancelled on Secunderabad-Nanded rail route. Railway officials visited the place of accident and assured that the railway track would be restored within a few hours. While speaking to reporters, Hyderabad Divisional Railway Manger (DRM) Arun Jain said that the department will conduct an inquiry into the incident.