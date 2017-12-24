KURNOOL: Wholesale prices of tomatoes have crashed to as low as 50 paise per kg in Pattikonda’s and Alur’s wholesale markets (both in Kurnool district) due to a bumper harvest and low demand, leaving farmers in tears.Having transported produce to markets in rented vehicles, farmers are now in a fix, not knowing whether to sell at the price fixed by market-yard authorities or take it back and bear losses. Many have been dumping their yield at roadsides since last week, out of frustration.

“If I sell at the rate fixed by middlemen, then I won’t be able to clear my debts, even after selling my land and house,” rued G Ramanjaneyulu. Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of tomatoes in India, with production of 150 lakh tonnes in 2016-17. Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, and Prakasam districts are major contributors.According to officials, 32,000 hectares in Chittoor, 12,000 hectares in Kadapa, 6,000 hectares in Kurnool, 4,000 hectares in Anantapur and nearly 5,000 hectares in other places in the state have been made use of.

Tomato cultivation is a 10-month process, and every season witnesses at least ten harvests. The first four fetch anywhere between `15-20 per kg at wholesale markets. The price decreases from fifth to eight, with rock-bottom arriving normally during December.A spurt in farmers taking up tomatoes coupled with bumper harvests has increased production, but demand has failed to keep up. Lack of processing units too has been a factor.

Tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh are exported to Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Per-acre production cost is `20-30,000.B Raghunath Reddy, assistant director of the state’s horticulture department, said that the state’s tomatoes are not suitable for extracting juice, ruling out setting up of juice factories in the area. “The variety US 4403140 is not a pulpy one, and it cannot be stored for a longer time. They perish in a week or two.”