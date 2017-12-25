GUNTUR: A four-member team has been selected from Guntur district to scale Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The Social Welfare Department has selected total 15 students from AP, of which four are from Guntur district.

“I am happy to be one among the four-member expedition team from Guntur district to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. We will trek the mountain and post the tricolour flag there,” said B Indira Bai, a class IX student from Ravulapuram thanda in Bollapalli mandal.“We underwent training in physical endurance, climbing and handling mountaineering equipment, trekking and rappelling and watched mountaineering videos and motivation talks for completing the adventure,” said Survarna Deepika, a second year Intermediate student from Saripudi village in Medikonduru mandal.

“I thank the coaches who gave rigorous training for us. More girls should participate in sports activities from AP. Along with sports, practising yoga and meditation is a must for maintaining good physique and health,” said Nagulbhi from Vinukonda. “We are undergoing training at Balayogi Gurukula Patasala of Social Welfare Department in Vijayapuri South of Guntur district. We will also undergo 10-day training at Kethanakonda in Ibrahimpatnam of Krishna district before embarking on expedition,” says Kavita from Vijayapuri South.

The theme of the mission is to ignite the spirit of adventure, encourage youth and students and instil confidence among them, said Balayogi Gurukula Patalasa principals V Narasimhulu and M Lakshmi Rajayam. They said that the government is going to bear all the expenses of children.