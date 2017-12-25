HYDERABAD: In general, the personal liberty of an individual citizen needs to be respected and zealously protected by the courts. But when the courts are faced with the competing interests of personal liberty of an individual on one side and the national interest and the citizens’ safety on the other, it leans towards protecting the latter.

In a case before a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court, the persons (appellants) challenged the order of a trial court, dismissing their applications for bail. They contended that though one of the accused, who was also charge-sheeted along with them (appellants), was not arrested by the NIA (National Investigating Agency) and that they had been meted out discriminatory treatment. No incriminating material other than mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards was recovered from them to prove that they were involved in terrorist or anti-national activities and, therefore, their arrest and detention were illegal.

The NIA, while strongly opposing grant of relief, submitted that the appellants were charged for various offences under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, the Arms Act and IPC. The trial court had dismissed their bail applications as the activities alleged against them were grave in nature and considering the allegations that the appellants were involved in criminal conspiracy and hatched a plan with the other accused to blast the government buildings by using explosive materials, and were alleged to have connections with the prohibited terrorist organisation called ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

The bench, comprising justices CV Nagarjuna Reddy and J Uma Devi, found that the NIA, in its charge sheet, had made serious imputations against the appellants for offences such as raising the funds for terrorist acts, conspiracy, recruiting of persons for terrorist acts, being members of terrorist organisation and so on besides the offences under the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act. The said offences pertain to the acts of terrorism which threaten the integrity of the nation and safety of the citizens, the bench noted.

Relying on a Supreme Court order in the Afzal Khan vs State of Gujarat case, the bench refused to grant bail to the appellants. “Though one of the accused has not been arrested, we do not perceive this as a ground for releasing the appellants on bail. So long as there is a prima facie case against them, they cannot plead discrimination. The appellants cannot claim relief based on negative equality”, the bench observed while dismissing the appeals.