KURNOOL: The mystery over ‘mineral exploration’ at the 16th century Chennampalli Fort in Tuggali mandal is deepening day by day. On Sunday, a person claiming to be a descendant of Owk rulers, who had kinship with Sri Krishnadevaraya (daughter of Sri Krishnadevaraya was married into the Owk royalty) approached revenue officials staking claim to the fort.

Trivikrama Raju, currently working as an assistant engineer with the irrigation department in Telangana, approached revenue officials armed with a laminated document showing his supposed royal lineage and insisted that it was proof of his Owk ancestry. However, it is learnt that the revenue officials told him that the fort was government property and refused to entertain his claim.

But, the villagers suspect that Trivikrama Raju was roped in by those behind the treasure hunt in the guise of mineral exploration. They came to this conclusion from the way he explained about the topography of the fort with the help of some stone engravings and location of vaults containing treasures. “We overheard them even planning to bring in the descendants of kings who ruled Penukonda and Rayadurgam in Anantapur district with family links to the royals of Chennampalli,” a villager said.

When contacted, Adoni RDO Ch Obulesu, who is supervising the excavation, denied any knowledge of Trivikrama Raju’s claims. “He may be one of several people who have been visiting the fort, where the excavations are going on. Even if he claims to be a descendant of Owk kings, how can we believe him and give credence to his claims?” he asked.

Meanwhile, excavation continued unhindered on Sunday, the 12th day, despite some workers taking leave to celebrate Christmas. Though scanners and other equipment were used, no significant progress was achieved. The RDO said they had not received any orders to discontinue the excavation.