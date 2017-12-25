ELURU: Three persons, including a boy were killed and 19 others suffered serious injuries, when a Scorpio collided with an auto and later hit two motorcycles near Kurellagudem village in Bhimadole mandal on Sunday. All the victims are residents of Kurellagudem village.

According to the police, a family from Durgapur in West Bengal was on its way in a Scorpio to Gudiwada to participate in Christmas celebrations. When the car reached Kurellagudem village in Bhimadole mandal, the driver lost control and hit two bikes and an auto ferrying women daily wage labourers.

Talluri Arun (8) and his grandfather Dasari Krishnaiah (62) died on the spot after the Scorpio hit their bike.

Sunday being the birthday of Arun, he, along with his grandfather were on their way to Kondalamma temple to perform puja when the mishap took place. Chalamala Satyavati (45) of Kurellagudem village succumbed to injuries in Eluru government hospital.

Sixteen women workers, an auto driver and motorist Karnati Narasimha Rao also received serious injuries in the mishap. Scorpio driver Jingam Ananda Raj of Gudiwada used to work as LIC development officer at Durgapur in West Bengal. Ananda Raj and his parents also received serious injuries. All the injured were shifted to Eluru government hospital in 108 Ambulance.Unguturu MLA Ganni Veeranjaneyulu reached the spot and consoled the relatives of the victims.