NELLORE: Naidupet police have nabbed two persons who committed thefts in Chittoor and Nellore districts. The police recovered 54 tolas of gold, 1.5 kg of silver ornaments worth `14 lakh from them. Addressing mediapersons at Naidupeta police station on Sunday, ASP B Sarath Babu said Chigurupati Parushuram (31) of Gnanamma Kandriga and S Munisekhar (25) of Srikalahasti committed several offences. Fifteen cases were registered against Parushuram in Nellore and Chittoor districts.

The police nabbed the duo at Gnamma Kandriga in Thottambedu mandal, the ASP said. Gudur DSP VS Rambabu, Naidupeta Circle Inspector V Mallikarjuna Rao and SI M Ravi Naik were also present.