TIRUPATI: As many as 60 devotees with the fake Sheegra Darshan tickets were detained at Tirumala on Monday morning. According to TTD sources, the checking began on Sunday evening after getting a tip-off that some devotees were using fake Sheegra Darshan tickets of `300. The vigilance department kept a strict vigil at the Sheegra Darshan entry point at Vaikuntham Queue Complex and found the tampered tickets. Some 22 devotees who entered the queue with fake Sheegra Darshan tickets, were caught. All the fake Sheegra Darshan tickets were seized.

The vigilance staff suspected that some staff members posted in the scanning section of the online ticket booking were involved in the racket. When questioned, they revealed that they got the fake tickets from one Vasu, who was caught at Tirumala three months ago and convicted. About 40 fake darshan tickets were seized from him.

Vasu, a native of SR Puram in Chittoor district, along with two techies, used to take printouts of original darshan tickets and sell the tampered tickets to gullible pilgrims who want quick darshan. The accused are in vigilance custody now. A through probe is being conducted into the racket to nab all those involved in it.

Tirumala temple gets L4 cr

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala received a whopping H4 crore through Hundi offerings on a single day on Monday. As many as 72,900 people had darshan till 6 pm on Monday. The APSRTC transported 43,145 people from Tirupati to Tirumala by operating 420 buses. The buses made a total of 1,189 trips. As many as 21,064 pilgrims got their heads tonsured, a temple official said.