HYDERABAD: Stating that as many as 12 Telugu speaking persons from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are holding key positions in Central Committee (CC) of CPI Maoist party, Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Monday said that a 55-year-old Ginugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna, party Central Committee member and his wife 34-yearold Anitha alias Rajitha, Divisional Committee Member surrendered to the police.

Promising to provide `25 lakh and `5 lakh respectively to the surrendered Maoist couple, as per rehabilitation guidelines, the DGP said that at least 135 party cadre from the State are underground and 12 Telugu speaking persons from AP and Telangana are working in Central committee holding various positions.

“We request all the cadre of party including Central Committee members to surrender before us. As per rehabilitation guidelines, we will provide all benefits and help them to lead a normal life in the society,” Mahendar Reddy appealed. Explaining reasons for which the Maoist couple surrendered, the DGP stated that since the fifth Central Committee meeting, which was held in February 2017 at Kandhamal in Odisha, Jampanna differed with the party line and alleged that the party lost connect with masses especially with peasants, working class and students which culminated to his surrender on ideological front.