HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the Andhra Pradesh government for annulling the land transaction made in favour of a private firm on the ground of inadequacy of consideration, the High Court has recently set aside the proceedings issued for resuming the subject land and imposed costs of `10,000 on the government to be payable to the petitioner firm. “The state, being a party to the conveyance deed, cannot, by way of a unilateral cancellation, annul it and such action is not permissible in view of Rule 26 (1)(k)(i) of the Rules framed under the Registration Act, 1908. The impugned order issued by the district collector concerned cancelling the Conveyance Deed is clearly illegal”, the court held.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was allowing the plea of Sri Hayagreeva Farms and Developers urging the court to declare as illegal the proceedings issued by the Visakhapatnam district collector on August 18, 2015 to resume the land of 12.51 acres situated at Yendada village.The counsel for the petitioner firm told the court that the erstwhile AP government had allotted the subject land to the firm for construction of cottages for orphans and aged people. The land was registered in the firm’s name after payment of market value of `45 lakh per acre in 2008.

Though a representation was made to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority for grant of permission and approval for layout, the authorities concerned have not sanctioned approval stating that the district collector had informed them that the AP Legislative Assembly public accounts committee had observed that alienation of land to the firm was made at a low cost and not to approve the layout and building plans submitted by the firm.

The counsel submitted that the court had earlier held that so long as the registered sale deed was executed in favour of the petitioner firm was in force, no authority, including the state government, had got power to interfere with the firm’s right. The court had also declared that the district collector had no right to address the letter to the GVMC or VUDA on the issue.

However, when the collector was approached for NOC (No Objection Certificate) which was required for approval of layout and building plan, instead of granting the NOC the collector had issued orders cancelling the land allotment, he noted.Justice Ramachandra Rao directed the authorities to restore possession of the land, if they have taken possession, to the petitioner firm forthwith, and that they should not interfere in any manner with the possession and enjoyment of the firm.