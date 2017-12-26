TIRUPATI: The National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) will soon establish an exclusive laboratory for weather modelling, aiming to evolve a standardised method to predict weather with a high rate of accuracy for the country.So far, the country has been following foreign parameterization, which fails to give accurate results quite often. Considering this, the NARL is going to establish the new lab at a cost of `55 crore.

According to sources, the NARL has got approval from the Government of India, and is going to procure concentrated high-configuration computing systems soon for weather modelling, and short-term forecast.

Already the NARL has sufficient weather data on several dynamic weather conditions, so it is easier for the NARL scientists working here. According to the highly-placed sources, the approval and financial sanctions for the NARL is under the National Monsoon Mission.

“The weather forecasting is not accurate this year. The failure of the meteorology department in forecasting weather accurately often results in huge disturbance of social life. So there is an acute need for accurate weather predictions to ensure the economic growth of the country,” said Prof Vijaya Bhaskar, Secretary of Indian Science Congress and UGC-SVU Project Director.

There is every need to establish indigenous parameterization of weather modelling , because foreign models work for that particular weather conditions, but not for our peculiar country, which is known as a sub-continent, he said.The models that are being used in the extra-tropical countries also may not be suitable for the Indian region, he said.