HYDERABAD: Thermal power plants across the country not following the 2015 environmental standards set by the Ministry of Environment for emissions of Sulphur dioxide (SO2), Particulate Matter (PM) and oxides of Nitrogen (NOx), get a reprieve as new directions by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) gives them time between 2019 - 2022, to ensure that measures are in place to decrease emissions to the 2015-standards. The last date for compliance with the 2015 standards ended this month. Among the southern states, Tamil Nadu’s 10 thermal power plants, Andhra Pradesh’s seven, Karnataka’s six, Odisha’s six and Telangana’s three have received notices.

However, Kerala has not received any notices for non-compliance with 2015 standards. On December 11, the CPCB sent notices to 137 power plants across the country, including three in Telangana — at Kothagudem, Warangal and Ramagundam, giving directions on taking measures regarding installation of Electrostatic Preciptators for controlling PM e m i s s i o n s, F l u e g a s desulphurization(FGD) units for control of SO2 emissions and measures like pre-combustion modification, installation of low NOx burners, Over Fire Air and Selective Non-catalytic Reduction for control of NOx.

The notice sent by the CPCB says, “taking onto consideration the technical challenges and time requirements for installation of FGDs and other technologies to meet new emission limits”, the MoEF has directed CPCB to direct all thermal power plants to ensure that they stick to the 2015 emission standards, “in accordance with the revised Plan submitted by the Ministry of Power (MoP) letter dated 13.10.2017 as well as NOx by 2022.”

he “revised plan” of MoP which CPCB mentions is that, out of the 650 units of thermal power plants across India comprising 1,96,667MW power generation capacity, FGD will have to be installed by 2022 in a phased manner to ensure that the SO2 emission levels are as per 2015 standards, in 415 units comprising 1,61,522MW power generation capacity.