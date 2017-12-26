VIJAYAWADA: Aspiring artists, who want to graduate in fine arts, are forced to study in colleges in other states as there is not a single college except in state universities that offers the course. This notwithstanding the stress the State government is laying on fine arts at every event.Across the State, there are seven music and dance colleges run by the State government. Recently, the government also proposed to develop existing colleges and start new ones in each district. However, there is no word on offering a bachelor’s course in fine arts. Currently, it is offered only by the Andhra University, Nagarjuna University and Sri Venkateswara University.

Every year, intake for the course in each university is 60-90 students. “I want to be a professional photographer and for that, the best possible way is to go for BFA. The universities are full. I tested my luck at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) in Telangana. Luckily, I secured admission. But my friend couldn’t,” said Ch Sridhar, a student of BFA in JNAFAU. A senior official of the Culture and Arts Department said the course would be offered in new colleges soon.