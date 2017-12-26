ONGOLE: Prakasam District Milk Producers Cooperative Union which was converted to Company Act from Cooperative Act seems to be inching towards closure. It is not in a position to pay salaries to employees or dues to milk producers.Recently, the employees staged dharnas in front of the dairy under the banner of TNTUC demanding resignation of Chairman Challa Srinivas Rao.After the issue came to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he enquired about its state of affairs. Thousands of families are dependent on the dairy in villages. The dairy owes `20 crore to milk producers.

The farmers in the district who are facing losses in agriculture are rearing cows to run their families.

The district TDP coordination committee meeting was held on Sunday in which in-charge minister P Narayana and District Minister Sidda Raghava Rao estimated the dues owed by the dairy.

According to District TDP president and TDP MLA from Ongole Damacharla Janardhan Rao, the dues owed by the dairy is `18 crore. MLC Karanam Balaram Krishna Murthy is of the opinion that the dairy owes `35 crore, while another MLA Kondepi D Balaveeranjaneyaswamy said the dues amount to `70 crore.

Chairman Ch Srinivas Rao said that `13 crore loan would bring immediate relief to repay dues to producers and salaries to employees. He said that he would step down only after streamlining the dairy and after making payments to milk producers and salaries to employees.

