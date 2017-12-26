ELURU: A three-month pregnant woman committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan at her house when her parents were out of station in Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district on Sunday. Her parents who returned from Rajamahendravaram in the night found the woman dead.

According to police, the victim, identified as Lakshmi Sai Mounika, left behind a selfie video in which she said she did not like her husband, Tirumalasetty Narendrababu. She said in the video, “I do not like him and I never even want to see him.” Mounika was the daughter of Uddanda Nageswara Rao, a railway employee and a resident of Tirumala Enclave, Kondayya Cheruvu area of Tadepalligudem. The victim was the eldest of his two daughters. She married Narendrababu, a software engineer hailing from Ongole in August.

Narendrababu is working in Bangalore. Mounika who accompanied her husband to Bangalore after marriage, came back in November after she became pregnant. On Sunday, her parents Nageswara Rao and his wife Vijayalakshmi went to Rajamahendravaram to attend a function. Mounika who was alone in the house took the extreme step. Mounika in the selfie video asked her parents to take back all the valuables they gave her as dowry from her in-laws’ house.CI MRLS Murthy said that the selfie video was seized for investigation.