TIRUMALA: There should be no compromise on the Vaikuntha Ekadasi darshan arrangements, said TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal. A review meeting on the arrangements was held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday. The EO along with Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju, reviewed department-wise arrangements for the auspicious day.

He instructed the health and engineering wing officials to set up mobile toilets in Narayanagiri Gardens along queue lines. He also instructed the Annaprasadam wing to make necessary food arrangements. “The queue lines are laid from Kalyanavedika Gogarbham junction to VQC junction. Deploy Srivari Sevakulu and Scouts to manage pilgrim crowd wherever their services are necessary.

Supply annaprasadam and beverages to pilgrims in queues and also at the main junctions during the festive days,” the EO said. He instructed the CVSO to make security arrangements in coordination with Tirupati Urban SP Abhishek Mohanty. The EO also ordered the electrical and garden wings to display colourful electrical and floral themes for the big occasion.