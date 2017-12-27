AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh will be made knowledge hub of India, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday.

He was addressing a function in which President Ram Nath Kovind dedicated Andhra Pradesh (AP) Fibre Grid and drone project to the nation.

“We are trying to make Andhra Pradesh no.1 in the country and it will be made knowledge hub of India. Students of AP are very strong in Information Technology (IT) and they are ruling in world IT industry,” Naidu said.

Talking about the economy of the state, Naidu said, “Our economic parameters are very strong vis a vis India. However, post bifurcation we have got down in some parameters, but we are striving to reach top position.”

He added that good economics coupled with good governance, and led by good politics make the state flourish.

Praising country, Naidu said, “India is the only country which can achieve and continue with double digit GDP (gross domestic Project) in near future. However, there are some problems too, like Indian Banking sector is suffering with NPAs of 10 lakh crore.”

He, however, further added that 2017 is a landmark year in Indian economy.

“The Centre took some revolutionary steps, like the Budget was preponed, railway budget was merged with general budget. Moody's has recently upgraded India rating. Therefore, 2017 is landmark year in Indian economy,” Naidu said.

He also said India will be one of top three economies along with USA and China.

“India is strong in English and technology. India is full of youth now. So, near future is very bright,” the chief minister said.

He thanked President Kovind for dedicating Andhra Pradesh (AP) Fibre Grid and drone project to the nation. Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan was also present on the occasion.

The vision of Fibre Grid project is “to establish a highly scalable network infrastructure, accessible on a nondiscriminatory basis, to provide on demand, affordable and end-to-end broadband connectivity of 15 Mbps for all households and 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps for institutions & Offices by 2018, to enable realization of the Vision of Digital AP, in partnership with the Government of India and the private sector.”

AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) is responsible for undertaking the works of AP Fibergrid , its operations and maintenance and business activities.

The AP government wants to use drones for governance, administration, and for the maintenance of law and order in the state.