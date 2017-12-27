ELURU: Poduru police arrested a burglar on Chinchinada Road at Digamarru village in Poduru mandal on Tuesday. Disclosing the details to the media here, Poduru SI Koppisetty Ramakrishna said that Achanta Ramakrishna (64), a habitual offender belonging to Appannapalli in East Godavari district was involved in several burglary cases in Poduru, Penugonda and Palacole mandals.

On the directions of Palacole Rural CI K Rajini Kumar, a police team conducted checks and nabbed Ramakrishna while he was moving suspiciously on Chinchinada Road.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. The police recovered 20 sovereigns of gold and one kg silver ornaments from the accused. Ramakrishna was produced before Palacole court.