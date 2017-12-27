TIRUMALA: As a prelude to Vaikuntha Ekadasi on December 29, the traditional temple cleansing ritual Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam was performed at Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Tuesday. The holy cleansing ritual which started at 6 am, ended at 9 am. Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, an age old ritual, is performed at the temple four times in a year on the festival days of Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, Brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

As part of the festival, the main idol is offered a water-proof covering and all the idols and articles are removed from inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and cleaned. The sub-temples inside Maha Prakaram are also cleansed with an aromatic mixture called ‘Parimalam’ which is made out of an amalgamation of turmeric, vermilion, kicchiligadda (root plant) and smeared all along the walls, floor, roof of the main temple and sub-temples. After the cleansing ritual, all the puja articles are brought back into the sanctum sanctorum and the cover on the main deity is removed.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, temple Deputy EO Kodanda Rama Rao, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Ake Ravikrishna and others participated in the ritual. From 11 am onwards, pilgrims were allowed into the temple for darshan.

