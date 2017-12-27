TIRUPATI: The Central Government has agreed in principle to sanction `134 crore for Rayalaseema Religious and Heritage Tourism Circuit under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Ministry of Tourism as promised at the time of bifurcation of the State for the development of the region.

According to highly placed sources, Rayalaseema region will get the Central aid of `134.35 crore for the Religious and Heritage Tourism Circuit.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has also evinced interest in the Rayalaseema Religious and Heritage Tourism Circuit project which helps promote the development of the region.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), basic infrastructure will be developed at 25 ancient temples and places of historic importance in Rayalaseema as part of the project to give a big boost to tourism in the region.

The places identified for development in Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor and Anantapur districts are divided into religious places and heritage sites. Forts, rock gardens and rock paintings come under the purview of heritage sites. The places surrounding the major forts will also be given a facelift to attract tourists.

Gandikota – the Grand Canyon will be developed as a major tourist destination in Rayalaseema as part of the project.Tourism information centre, waiting lounges, food courts, yoga and meditation centres, theme parks will be added attractions.

The State government will also provide `14.6 crore for the development of religious places and heritage sites. The Rayalaseema Religious and Heritage Tourism Circuit project is set to transform the region as it helps generate employment on a large scale.