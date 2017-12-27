TIRUPATI: Lake City works for desilting, strengthening and widening of bunds of 10 tanks in and around Tirupati have been taken up. The rejuvenation of lakes costs a minimum of `48 lakh and a maximum of `84 lakh. The works of desilting strengthening and widening of the bunds from three to five metres will be executed in the first phase. Facilities like food courts, tracks, children’s play area and boating as per individual tank designs, will be taken up in the second phase.

For the first phase of works, Chittoor District Collector PS Pradyumna has sanctioned `4.42 crore. The Superintending Engineer of Irrigation Department will oversee the execution of lake works. The Daminedu tank work tenders are yet to be finalised. The Daminedu tank development works to be taken up at a cost of `80 lakh, will be sent to the Chief Engineer of Irrigation Department for approval. The beautification of tanks will also be taken up. “After completion of all these tank development works, the busy Renigunta railway junction, will offer a picturesque view to visitors.

“The unique feature of Vinayak Sagar (Lingalamma Cheruvu) is that it has a 15-metre -wide tank bund to facilitate vehicular traffic for Ganesh idol immersion. According to Venugopal, Depuy Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department who is the in-charge of works of five tanks, said, “Peruru tank bund will be widened from 3 to 5 metres. The total development cost is `49 lakh. Beautification of the tank bund by raising greenery will also be taken up. A walking track and bicycle bay are also part of the tank development works.”

Revetment, sluice repairs and setting up of a head system will be taken up at a cost of `80 lakh as part of Daminedu tank development works. A sum of Rs 45 lakh each has been allocated for Chennaya Gunta and Mangalam Cheruvu development. The Elamandyam Cheruvu development works have been taken up at a cost of `48 lakh. Out of the total, `20 lakh has been allocated for revetment. Side walls will also be constructed for the minor irrigation tanks as part of the development works.

All the tanks will be desilted to enhance their storage capacity. In the second phase, the Horticulture and Forest departments will take up development of greenery at the tanks. The beautification of tanks will be taken up as per the designs evolved by the AP Urban Greenery Beautification Corporation, an official said.