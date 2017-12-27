HYDERABAD: The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) and the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce (TSFCC) have unanimously moved a proposal to stop film screenings and shooting in the Telugu States from March 2018 to protest against the prices levied by Digital Service Providers. Pratani Rama Krishna Goud, chairman of TSFCC, threatened that the protests would be launched if Digital Service Providers like Qube, UFO and Scrabble fail to reduce their digital projection charges.

“We have been escalating this issue for a long time. Once, I even went on a seven-day fast. We have also raised our concerns with the DSPs. They are charging `13,000 per week for digital projection and the deposit is higher for small films. As a result, even after the censor formalities, over 300 films are still struggling to get released. If the DSPs do not comply, we will go ahead with our protest, no matter what. The distributors and exhibitors too have assured full support. If the situation doesn’t change before March, we will intensify our protests,” Pratani Rama Krishna Goud said.

The statement has caused panic in the fraternity as several big-budget films like Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, Mahesh Babu-starrer Bharath Ane Nenu, Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya - Naa Illu India are all slated to hit the screens around the time of the protests.

When Express contacted Senthil Kumar, co-founder of Qube, he agreed to explore further possibilities of arriving at an amicable solution with the big wigs of the Telugu film industry soon. “We have worked to bring down the print cost per theatre from `60,000-`70,000 to a few hundred rupees per show. We have invested a lot of capital in bringing these advances to the industry and we are sure they understand that investments have benefited everyone hugely,” said Senthil.