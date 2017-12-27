VIJAYAWADA: The state government, in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), will host the annual Partnership Summit- 2018 at Visakhapatnam -- for the third consecutive year -- from February 24. A curtain raiser for the three-day programme will be held in New Delhi prior to the summit.

In a review meeting held on Tuesday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu told the officials that efforts will be made to attract investments from hardware sector apart from electronics and IT sectors. Along with signing of memorandums of understanding, plenary sessions, ease of doing business, bilateral discussions with South Korea and Japan, state exhibition and other programmes have been scheduled.

“CM Chandrababu will also hold a meeting with CEOs of various firms. High commissioners and ambassadors of 20-30 countries are also expected to participate in the summit ,” CMO officials said in a press statement. On the occasion, the officials informed the CM that MoUs worth Rs 11.11 lakh crore were signed in the last two Partnership Summits with 881 firms. They said 130 firms have already begun operations, thus providing employment to 1.52 lakh people.