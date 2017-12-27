KURNOOL: Telugu Desam Party nominee KE Prabhakar filed his nomination for Kurnool MLC (Local authorities’ constituency) election on Tuesday. With YSRCP not contesting, people thought it may be unanimous. But, surprisingly two independents and a BSP nominee have filed their papers on the last day of nominations. Bahujana Samajvadi party candidate Dandu Seshu Yadav, MPTC Association President Jaya Prakash Reddy, another independent P Nagireddy, former TDP MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy’s follower filed nominations.

The ruling party candidate arrived at the collectorate to file his nominations with heavy force of party activists and the cadre took out a rally. During the entire stretch up to the nomination point, the party activists raised slogans favouring TDP. District in-charge minister Kalva Srinivasulu, MLAs SV Mohan Reddy, Bhuma Bramananda Reddy, BV Jayanageswara Reddy and party district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu took part in the rally. After filing nomination to the returning officer, Joint Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh, the minister Kalva Srinivasulu spoke to the media.

He said that the victory of KE Prabhakar is almost certain. “The huge crowd itself is witness to the thumping victory of Telugu Desam candidate. Development of Kurnool district is only possible with Telugu Desam Party and no other party will take such initiatives,” he said. The MLC bypoll nominations were received from December 19 to 26. “All nominations will be scrutinised on Wednesday and the last date for withdrawals is December 29,” returning officer Prasanna Venkatesh said.