AMARAVATI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday dedicated to the nation State’s prestigious Fibergrid project at Interim Government Complext (IGC) at Velagapudi. The state government aims to provide through this project a host of following services: 15Mbps broadband connections to households and 100Mbps to offices on demand at highly affordable price, basic package being `149 for triple play services. The project also provides IPTV (internet protocol television), telephone, videos on demand, content and cloud services, etc., to 1.1 lakh households in the state.

The state government has laid over 23,000 km high-speed Aerial Optical Fiber cable network across the 13 districts to provide various internet based services to households.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that he was honoured to inaugurate the Fibergrid that aims to make the State a truly Digital Andhra by taking internet services to every nook and cranny. By launching this pioneering project, AP became a model for other states in the country, he observed.

Later, the President keenly watched virtual classes organised in 400 schools through the Fibergrid. He also witnessed a live demo of Real Time Governance (RTG) that helps the government to monitor implementation of various schemes and functioning of departments. The President was shown how the RTG helped identify a car driver jumping the traffic signal that would help police issue challan to the violator.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the Fibergrid’s aim of providing cable, internet and wifi services to common man at a nominal price was achieved and the internet services would soon be extended to other places in the state as well.