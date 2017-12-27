HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Telangana government and the BHEL for filing counter affidavits with regard to the alleged irregularities and cost escalation in purchase of pumps and motors for Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) project.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Nagam Janardhan Reddy, former minister and BJP leader, seeking CBI probe into alleged fraud in manipulating the estimates of Electro Mechanical equipment for the project.Petitioner Nagam, appearing as party-in-person, told the court that about `2,426 crores loss occurred to the public exchequer due to fraudulently revising the value of the above equipment from `5,960 crores as estimated by the Engineering Staff College of India to `8,386 crores by the departmental committee.

The cost escalation for all the 31 pumps and motors was about `2,426 crores, he pointed out and sought the court to order for CBI enquiry into the issue.After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the government and BHEL to file counter affidavits on the issue. It also issued notices to the state chief secretary, special chief secretary to irrigation, central vigilance commissioner, ESCI and posted the matter after Sankranti vacation for further hearing.