GUNTUR: Unidentified miscreants set fire to the railway ticket counter at Kolakaluru railway station in Guntur district on Tuesday. Locals and officials who saw smoke coming from the counter alerted the fire department and police. The fire-fighters extinguished the fire but records, stationary and other equipment were burnt.

During investigation, police found two liquor bottles, burnt MRPS flags and a bottle of petrol at the spot.

Ticket selling official R Srilakshmi said that when she came to the railway station at 5.30 am she found fire in the counter and informed the police. She said cash registers pertaining to 2015, 2016 and up to June 2017 were reduced to ashes.

Government Rail Police DSP L Ajay Prasad said the window was partially damaged due to the fire.