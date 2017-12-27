VIJAYAWADA: Another big fish landed in ACB net on Tuesday. The anti-corruption agency unearthed a staggering Rs 50-crore worth of properties amassed by Atmakur BC welfare officer Chekka Raja Kullayappa during raids on his properties at seven different places in Kadapa and Kurnool districts. The officer was recently promoted as assistant BC welfare officer and posted at Atmakur in Kurnool district.

ACB officials make an inventory of properties amassed by

Atmakur BC welfare officer in Kadapa on Tuesday | Express



According to ACB officials, they conducted the raids at around 6:30 am at various places in Kadapa and Kurnool districts.During the raids, ACB officials found independent houses, flats, residential plots and land purchased at prime localities. ACB sources suspect that Kullayappa amassed the wealth by misusing the funds allocated for the welfare hostels in his division and through bribes from people who approached him for loans.

Officials seized documents of properties whose worth is around ` 6.5 crore (value as per government rate), `6.2 lakhs in cash, 593 grams of gold ornaments, 433 grams of silver, besides household articles worth approximately `5 lakhs. They also seized a car and a bike worth `8 lakh and 154 promissory notes for `51 lakh loans given to individuals.

“Kullayappa has registered most of his properties in the name of members of his family. The accused joined government service in 1987 as Grade-II warden and worked in BC, SC & ST welfare hostels. He became senior assistant in SC Corporation and recently got promotion as assistant BC welfare officer,” said ACB director general RP Thakur.Kullayappa was arrested and a disproportionate assets case registered against him. Thakur said the accused officer will be produced before the ACB court for judicial remand on Wednesday.

Properties owned by Kullayappa

The accused to be produced before the ACB court on Wednesday

266

sq.yrd house and 900 sq.ft house at Yerraballe and Nallapureddipalli in YSR Kadapa district.

219.58

sq.yrd house plot at Chinnachowk, YSR Kadapa district.

Plot admeasuring 133.33 sq.yds. in Chemmumiahpet, YSR Kadapa district.

Plot admeasuring 154 sq.yds. in Bakarapuram (V), Pulivendula.

2.5 acres agriculture land in Bakarapuram (V), Pulivendula.

4.3 acres in Yerraballe (V), Pulivendula.

3 acres 27 guntas in Sadaramangala (V),

K R Puram Humbli, Bangalore East.

Promissory notes for loans to the tune of H51 lakhs



Properties in the name of his wife

300 sq yrd G+1 house at Pulivendula.

Plot admeasuring 484 sq.yds. in Kothapalli, Meenapuram.

Five house plots in various places in Pulivendula.

Properties held by his father:

Two individual houses admeasuring 744 sq.ft and 628 sq.ft in Pulivendula.

8.33 acres of agriculture land in Vemapalli.