VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of students are scrambling to get errors in their Aadhaar cards rectified as the last date for applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is fast approaching. Also there are several students who are nervously waiting for Aadhaar cards. Their anxiety is understandable as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made Aadhaar mandatory for applying for the JEE. The authority recently released a statement asking students to submit their Aadhaar card details for JEE-2018. The board will validate the information provided by the applicants with the Aadhaar database and, if the particulars do not match, they will not be allowed to fill online forms.

Many students are in a tizzy as their personal details are not matching with those they provided during filling the application forms, due to errors in their Aadhaar cards. As a result, they are forced to make a beeline to Aadhaar centres to get the errors rectified. There some waiting with bated breath for Aadhaar cards as the last date is approaching fast.

Ashwini Kumar Sinha, southern wing manager of Aakash educational institutions, said, “Making Aadhar mandatory is proving quite irksome for a lot of students because of mismatch in the information in their applications and Aadhaar database.” Responding to the dilemma being faced by students, Aadhaar enrollment centres have given one or two days in a week to exclusively address their problems.

“There have been many requests from students who still haven’t applied for Aadhaar cards. We don’t want any of the students to suffer. So we are processing the students applications at the earliest. We have allotted a day or two in a week only to process the applications of students. Even this is not helping much as the number of students is only getting bigger,” said an official from Karvy centre.Meanwhile the educationists and student groups are strongly opposing the move of CBSE in making Aadhaar mandatory.



“The government is trying to ape western education system in the name of quality. The new guidelines will only help urban students whereas those from rural areas will find themselves in a disadvantageous position as their access to Aadhaar enrolment is limited,” said former MLC KS Lakshmanrao.