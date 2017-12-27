HYDERABAD: Expressing satisfaction with the submission of Chittoor district SP about arrest of those who had threatened the petitioner, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday made it clear that it would hear the plea of the petitioner if he specify the names of the TTD officials allegedly involved in irregularities taking place in Tirumala.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G Shyam Prasad was dealing with a PIL filed by Parihara Seva Samithi, represented by its founder President Dr Bharadwaja Chakrapani, seeking direction to the TTD authorities to take steps to curb illegal activities of the hoteliers. Pursuant to earlier direction by the court, the counsel for home told the court that the district SP had registered the case and arrested those who had threatened the petitioner for filing case in the court alleging exploitation of pilgrims by the hotel managements at Tirumala.

The petitioner’s counsel sought action against the TTD officials who were indulging in irregularities particularly in respect of tenders issue relating to shops.Reacting to this, the bench made it clear that it would look into the issue only if the petitioner specifies and make the concerned officers as respondents to the case.When the petitioner sought some time for the purpose, the bench adjourned the case by three weeks.