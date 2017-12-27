ELURU: A team of writers visited Polavaram project site on Tuesday, on the request of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The team comprising Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao, Suddala Ashok Teja, Gurucharan, Gummadi Gopalakrishna, Rasaraju and others inspected the ongoing works.

Later, they also visited the spillway area and met site engineers, who explained them about the benefits of Polavaram project and showed them the design map.

Later, speaking to the media, Jonnavittula said the picturesque scenery at Polavaram impresses anyone who visits the site. He stated that Godavari river has always been an inspiration to poets and added that now it is the turn of Polavaram project to inspire poets and writers with its beautiful scenery.

They said that Chief Minister had requested them to pen songs on the importance of Polavaram project and the beauty of Godavari river.