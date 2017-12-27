ANANTAPUR : YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is undertaking Praja Sankalpa Yatra, has released his second edition of ‘Jagan Speaks’ for strengthening his connection with the people of Andhra Pradesh all over world.In the video, Jagan spoke on the issue of pensions for the underprivileged and announced YSR Cheyuta, which provides a compulsory pension of `2,000 to all SC/ ST, BC and other marginalised sections above 45 years of age. The scheme will also help empowerment of women. While mentioning the plight of women in this video, he underscored the need for pension or a guaranteed income for poor women and vulnerable sections.

Addressing a gathering at Dhaniani Cheruvu village in the district on Tuesday as part of his yatra, the YSRC president said loans of women’s groups would be waived in a phased manner, if the party was voted to power in the next elections.During his 44th day Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he interacted with a group of women at the village. The women expressed their anguish over the increasing atrocities against women in the TDP regime. They told the Opposition leader that no justice had been done to several women who were victims of atrocities. They appealed to Jagan to implement fee reimbursement scheme without any restrictions for the benefit of students.

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paying floral

tributes to the portrait of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga

Rao in Anantapur on Tuesday | Express

“After the YSRCP is voted to power, it will first implement the fee reimbursement scheme in an effective manner and cover the total expenditure as the present dispensation is belatedly giving only `35,000 while the actual cost exceeds `1 lakh mark, pushing the parents into debts,” Jagan said. He also promised to disburse `20,000 annually to the students for hostel and mess charges. Under Amma Vodi scheme, `15,000 will be credited into the account of mothers for the education of two children, the YSRC chief said.

Meanwhile, YSRC MLA RK Roja alleged that there is no security to women in the State and cited that a Dalit woman was stripped off and thrashed in Visakhapatnam district. If the government had taken steps to punish the culprits in ANU student . Rishiteswari suicide case, the attacks should have been come down by now, she opined. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who promised to empower women, had only made his wife and daughter-in-law as entrepreneurs, she ridiculed.

Representatives of the American Telugu Association (ATA) met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and extended their total support to his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. ATA president Karunakar Reddy, leaders Bhuvanesh Bujala, Venu Reddy and Hari Lingala lauded the initiative taken by the Opposition Leader in undertaking padayatra to know about people’s problems. They invited the YSR Congress chief to the forthcoming ATA celebrations.