VISAKHAPATNAM: For the third time this year, anthrax made a comback in Visakha Agency with five tribals being treated with Cutaneous anthrax at King George Hospital here. Tribals from Pinnapadu village, Chintapalli mandal, were effected by anthrax after consuming dead cow meat two weeks back. Despite vaccination to the animals in the agency after two such incidents, the tribals said that no vaccination was given to their cows until anthrax broke out.

After the two incidents reported at Kodipunjuvalasa and Dumbriguda, two scientists from Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) Laboratory in Gwalior took samples of the patients and soil. The team’s report said that positive Cutaneous anthrax, for which the district medical and health officials informed that they would take up awareness campaigns in the agency.

All Primary Healthcare Centres in the Agency areas were also converted into 24-hour hospitals. However, the tribals admitted in Dermatology ward in KGH said, “The village has 42 families, each one has 10-15 cows and other cattle. Whenever any cattle dies, we consume its meat. Likewise, we consumed the meat of a cow that died two weeks ago.

We did not know that we should not consume meat of dead cattle. But that is common in agency area”. It started with some skin rashes and five of them were treated at Lothugadda PHC and later shifted to KGH with suspected anthrax.

Symptoms

Itchy skin and boils

Fever

Headache

General ill-feeling

Diarrhoea

Prevention

Avoid eating dead animal meat

Bury animal deep in the soil or on the outskirts

What is Cutaneous anthrax

Cutaneous anthrax is an infection of the skin due to direct contact with the bacteria bacillus anthracis. These bacteria usually spread when the animals eat grass which has anthrax spores in the soil living for more than 60-70 years. Tribals who are habituated to eating meat get infected with Cutaneous anthrax when eating infected meat which is not cooked properly or through cuts and abrasions in their hands while cutting the animal.